Vexed by FEFKA silence on Hema panel report, director Aashiq Abu resigns from its Directors' Union

Kochi, Aug 30 (PTI) Noted Director Aashiq Abu on Friday resigned from the Directors' Union of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) citing its "damning silence" over the recent Hema committee report, which reveals sexual harassment of women by various directors and actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Abu's resignation comes at a time when several members have allegedly expressed frustration over the silence of FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan.

Abu said the "damning silence" of the organisation and its press release, which contained statements that "a reaction will be issued after studying the report," were disappointing.

"The organisation and the leadership failed in fulfilling its social responsibility," Abu said in the resignation letter shared by the media.

He said he was resigning from the primary membership of FEFKA.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment by women in the industry, in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced that a seven-member special investigation team has been set up to investigate the alleged crimes.