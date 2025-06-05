Vexed with land dispute, wife of former MP Cong MLA attempts suicide at tehsil office

Katni, Jun 5 (PTI) The wife of former Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Vijay Raghavendra Singh attempted suicide at the tehsil office in Katni district on Thursday, an official said.

Ranjeeta Singh poured kerosene on herself at around 4pm but the self-immolation bid was thwarted by those in the vicinity, he said.

She claimed her complaint in a land dispute had gone unheard.

She said she had bought land two years ago in Bilayat Kala village from a person named Jahan Singh but it is encroached upon and visits to the tehsil office for the past six months had been in vain.

Ranjeeta Singh alleged negligence on the part of the Naib Tehsildar, adding that it was causing her tremendous mental stress.

Ranjeeta Singh, a resident of Barwara, had purchased 1176 square feet of land from Jahan Singh on September 15, 2021. The land is currently occupied by Anurodh Tiwari, a resident of Bilayat Kala village, officials said.

Speaking on the issue, Barwara Naib Tehsildar Anuradha Singh said Ranjeeta Singh's case is registered with the revenue department, adding the other party had been occupying the land since 1995, while the applicant's name was registered in 2021.

The case is pending due to its disputed nature, Anuradha Singh said and denied Ranjeeta Singh's allegations of negligence.

Legal proceedings are being carried out appropriately by the court, the Naib Tehsildar added.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Pradeep Mishra alleged that Ranjeeta Singh had disrupted judicial proceedings following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

Barwara Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Umrawo Singh confirmed receiving information from the police station in-charge that the former MLA's wife attempted suicide at the Tehsil office.

"Anurodh Tiwari is occupying her land. A case will be registered for not removing the illegal encroachment as soon as the Tehsildar issues a written order. Police will be deployed to evict the encroachers," the SDOP said. PTI COR LAL BNM