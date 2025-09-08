VHP accuses Karnataka govt of imposing obstacles during Ganesh Utsav

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday accused the Karnataka government of imposing many obstacles upon the devotees during Ganesh Utsav this year and demanded immediate action to ensure smooth festivities.

In a statement, B E Suresh, Regional Secretary of VHP, Karnataka (South) alleged that the entry of Sharan Pumpwell, Joint Secretary of VHP, into Chitradurga district to participate in the festival has been banned.

In several places, the use of loudspeakers has been prohibited.

In Maddur, Sagar, and many other places across the state, miscreants have pelted stones during Ganesh processions and idol immersions, he said.

He further charged that the state police have not taken strong legal action against these culprits. Instead, "Hindus themselves are being suppressed," he alleged.

"Therefore, we strongly demand that the state government immediately withdraw the district entry bans imposed on several VHP leaders, facilitate the grand celebration of Ganesh Utsav and Shobha Yatras and take strict legal action under the Organized Crime Act against those indulging in stone-pelting," he added.

The VHP also urged the state government to install drone cameras in places prone to such attacks.

Communal clashes broke out in Maddur town during a Ganesha immersion procession on September 7 when stones were thrown at the procession in Ram Rahim Nagar.

Prohibitory orders were clamped and additional police forces deployed as tension gripped the town.

According to police, the stone-pelting, which began about 500 metres from a mosque, led to retaliation from members of the procession. Police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse two clashing groups. Hindu activists later staged protests, raising Jai Sri Ram' slogans, burning tyres, and waving saffron flags.

At least 21 people were taken into custody, police said adding more arrests were likely.

"In protest and to press these demands, VHP, Karnataka, has decided to hold district-level protest meetings from tomorrow," it added. PTI AMP ADB