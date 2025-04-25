VHP activists protest Pahalgam attack in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held two rallies in Kolkata on Friday, protesting the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Raising slogans against Pakistan, the activists demanded immediate action against the perpetrators of the attack.

"We urge the Narendra Modi government to take immediate action against the terrorists and their handlers. They should be hunted down and given exemplary punishment," VHP activist Saikat Chanda said.

While one of the processions began at Sealdah, the other started at College before converging in Dharmatalla. The rallies brought the central part of the city to a standstill in the afternoon.

The activists also sought an immediate end to the "persecution" of Hindus in Bangladesh. PTI SUS SOM