VHP, Arya Samaj to hold mega 'yajna' for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon's surface

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said a mega 'yajna' will be held in the national capital for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

The 'yajna' will be held on Wednesday morning by the Arya Samaj and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, it said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module is set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, as India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon.

"For a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a mega 'yajna' has been organised under the joint aegis of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Arya Samaj," VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

"It will be held on August 23 at 7:30 am at Arya Samaj Mandir, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, in New Delhi," he said.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.