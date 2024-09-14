VHP's Surendra Jain attacks Akhilesh over his 'mathadheesh-mafia' remark

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his “not much difference between mathadheesh and mafia” remark and demanded an apology from him.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Yadav had said, “There is not much difference between a mathadheesh (head of a math) and mafia.” The SP chief’s remarks came when his reaction was sought on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s charge that he was identifying the caste of criminals.

Reacting sharply, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain termed Yadav’s remark as “highly condemnable and objectionable”, and said he should apologise for his statement.

“This is not the first time. Akhilesh Yadav has often been insulting Hindu beliefs and saints to please his vote bank. He feels the more he insults the Hindu community, the happier his vote bank will be,” he added.

Jain also attacked the INDIA bloc, questioning its silence on Yadav’s remark. “It seems the Sanatan Hindu society is being insulted under a well-thought out conspiracy”, he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav and the leaders of his alliance should apologise to the entire Hindu society, including the revered saints, for his anti-Hindu statement, else the Hindu society will not tolerate this insult and will give a befitting reply through every democratic means,” the VHP functionary added.