VHP, Bajrang Dal activists protest outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai against the lynching of a Hindu man in that country.

A similar protest was staged outside the Mumbai civic body headquarters, police said.

Holding saffron flags and 'save Hindus' placards, around 50 activists of the right-wing bodies gathered outside the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Cuffe Parade and shouted slogans.

Police personnel shifted the protesters to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, an official said.

A simultaneous demonstration was held outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building by more than 100 activists.

Raising 'Jai Shriram' slogans, they sat on a road between the BMC building and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, and tried to block traffic.

They were removed from the spot and shifted to Azad Maidan by police personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe reached the spot and requested the protesters to clear the road. PTI DC NSK