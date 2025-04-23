VHP, Bajrang Dal hold protest to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers on Wednesday staged demonstrations in Nagpur city of Maharashtra to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 persons were killed.

The protest was held at the Badkas Chowk, during which the protesters raised slogans like "Pakistan murdabad", "Aatankwadi murdabad", and condemned the attack on Hindus in Pahalgam.

Talking with reporters during the protest, VHP's Nagpur Kshetra Mantri Amol Thakre said, "In the past, Kashmir valley witnessed many terrorist attacks. But this is the first incident wherein the attackers asked the religion of the victims and killed them when they came to know that the victims are Hindus." Thakre said that 26 people from Hindu religion were killed in the terror attack.

"It is a very condemnable act. If they want to do 'jihad', then we also know how to do 'dharm yudh'," he said.

Thakre urged the government to ensure the safety of Hindus. PTI CLS NP