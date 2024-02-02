VHP, Bajrang Dal launch Hanuman dhwaja campaign

Mangaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have launched a campaign to hoist Hanuma dhwaja across the state till Feburary 9 in protest against the state government removing a saffron flag, which replaced the National Tricolour, from a flagpost at Keragodu in Mandya district.

Advertisment

In a statement here, Bajrang Dal regional chief K R Sunil said the Hanuma dhwaja (flag) was hoisted at VHP office 'Vishwasri' in Mangaluru on Friday as part of the protest.

He said the Hanuma dhwaja will be hoisted at all temples, mandirs, Hindu religious institutions, offices of VHP and Bajrang Dal across the state during the campaign.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal activists will submit a memorandum to the Mandya deputy commissioner to urge the state government to allow hoisting of Hanuman dhwaja at Keragodu as well. The outfits will also arrange chanting of Hanuman Chalisa across the state on Feburary 10, he said. PTI MVG MVG ANE