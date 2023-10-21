VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest in Mumbai condemning Hamas attack on Israel

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Activists and leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest here on Saturday to condemn Palestinian militant group Hamas's attack on Israel.

Activists and leaders of the two organisations gathered at Azad Maidan and shouted slogans condemning the attack on civilians in Israel.

"We condemn the attack by the terrorist organisation Hamas in Israel on October 7. This was one of the most heinous crimes on mankind," said Shriraj Nair, joint secretary of the VHP (Konkan region).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also issued a statement that the nation strongly stands with the people of Israel in their hour of crisis, he said.

"Bharat has suffered jihadi terrorism for centuries and it understands the pain of the people of Israel," Nair said.

The leaders of the organisations addressed people who had gathered at the protest site and appealed to them to support Israel. They also recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' at the venue, he said. PTI ZA ARU