VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protest in Nagpur for removal of Aurangzeb's grave

Nagpur: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Activists of the right-wing organisations gathered at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Mahal area, raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb.

Talking to reporters, the VHP's regional secretary (Maharashtra and Goa), Govind Shende, said the outfit has started its agitation against Aurangzeb and his tomb in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"If needed, we will march to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and do 'kar seva' (mass movement). Our karyakartas (activists) will remove the grave and throw it in the sea. However, before that, we request the government to work towards removing that grave from the district," he said.

Reacting to the VHP's warning of 'kar seva' to remove the grave, senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said the state government should take this development seriously and take appropriate steps, as it could pose a law and order situation in the state.