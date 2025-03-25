VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests in parts of Rajasthan over SP MP's remark on Rana Sangha

Jaipur, Mar 25 (PTI) Members of the Sarv Hindu Samaj, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged protests in different parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday demanding action against Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman for his comments about the Rajput warrior Rana Sangha.

The protests took place in Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer and other parts over the issue. The protestors burned an effigy of the MP in Bikaner. They also handed over a representation to a district administration official in Jaipur in the name of the vice president, demanding action against the RS MP.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he was purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

"The VHP strongly condemns Suman's comments. It is a breach of parliamentary decorum and a shameful act. The authorities should take swift and stringent action against Suman to ensure that no public representative ever engages in such behaviour in the future," VHP national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said.

A protest was held in Jaipur by VHP and Bajrang Dal at Choti Chaupar and raised slogans against the MP. In Bikaner, the protest was held in front of the collectorate and the MP's effigy was burnt.

Anil Sharma, who led the protest by Sarv Hindu Samaj, condemned Suman's remarks, stating that the Rajya Sabha MP's statement about Rana Sanga was false and disrespectful.

"The remarks not only insulted Rajasthan's proud history but also deeply hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community and patriots across the country," he said.

He said that Rana Sanga's life was devoted to sacrifice, valour and the defence of the motherland.

"Such derogatory comments are completely unacceptable," he said.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, addressed to the President of India, demanding the immediate revocation of Suman's Rajya Sabha membership and legal action against him. PTI SDA HIG HIG