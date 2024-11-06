VHP congratulates Trump on victory in US presidential election

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for his victory in the US presidential election and hoped that India-US relations will further strengthen under his leadership with shared heritage and values of democracy.

Scripting history, the 78-year-old Republican leader won the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.

Trump, who has been a real estate baron, was elected as the 45th President of the US, riding on his 'Make America Great Again' campaign and returns to the White House as the 47th President of that country, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Congratulating Trump on his victory in the election, VHP international president Alok Kumar said the US leader had talked about the security of Hindu society and assured that under his leadership, there will be no attacks on Hindus anywhere.

“We congratulate and extend him our best wishes for his historic victory,” he said in a statement.

“We hope that under his leadership, Indo-US relations will further strengthen with our shared heritage and values of democracy, dignity of the individuals, and rule of law,” Kumar said.

Both nations will go ahead for global peace and prosperity, he added.