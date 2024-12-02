VHP Delhi unit demands UN intervention to stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday held a demonstration here against alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and demanded that the United Nations intervene to stop the atrocities.

The protest at Jantar Mantar witnessed the participation of several people, who raised slogans demanding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also warned Bangladesh's interim government that if the atrocities against Hindus did not stop, the country could be divided into two.

VHP Delhi unit chief Kapil Khanna said the situation in Bangladesh was worrying.

There is anger among the Hindus and they have come here to express their anger, he claimed.

"Atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and lakhs of Hindus have been displaced. Our sisters and daughters are being tortured," he said.

Mahant Naval Kishore Das, who also joined the protest, said, "Our sisters and daughters are being tortured, religious places are being demolished, and saints are being put in jail." "Our message to everyone that the Hindus will not accept this," Das said.

VHP state secretary Surendra Gupta demanded the United Nations and international human rights organisations intervene and stop the atrocities. He warned the government of Bangladesh that if the atrocities did not stop, Bangladesh could be divided into two.

The Hindus in Bangladesh constitute about eight per cent of the 170 million population.

There has been allegations of over 200 attacks on Hindus in 50-odd districts of Bangladesh since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) also held protest 'kirtans' at its Albert Road centre in Kolkata on Thursday and Friday, demanding the release of jailed Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The religious body expressed concern over the plight of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was arrested in a sedition case and was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. PTI NIT NIT OZ OZ