VHP demands NIA, ED probe into 'conspiracy' targeting Dharmasthala temple

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 26 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded a comprehensive probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into what has been termed a "conspiracy" aimed at maligning the reputation of the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka.

VHP secretary Sharan Pumpwell in a statement stated that "vested interests" have attempted to damage the temple's spiritual and cultural image through "orchestrated misinformation", reportedly circulated via social media using artificial intelligence-generated visuals and videos. These campaigns, allegedly backed by foreign funds, are said to have involved expenditures running into several crores.

The statement notes that international media outlets critical of India amplified these narratives, portraying the temple in a "negative light".

Local reports suggest that organisations linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the political outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have extended support to those behind the campaign, creating public unease, it stated.

Further, the VHP alleged that foreign connections have been actively indirectly supporting activities that contravene Indian law. Community representatives argue that such developments have implications for national security and religious harmony.

A memorandum has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through district authorities all over the state, seeking immediate intervention and urging central agencies to investigate financial trails and identify those responsible for spreading misinformation, the statement said.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple too had welcomed the constitution of the SIT.