VHP demands NIA probe into violence during religious process in Nuh

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday likened the incident of violence in Haryana to a “terror attack” and demanded a probe into it by the National Investigation Agency.

Addressing a press conference, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed that the attacks were carried out against Hindu devotees “in a pre-planned manner” during a religious procession on Monday and were "incited" by some Congress leaders of Haryana.

He also alleged intelligence failure of the state police and claimed that rioters used sophisticated weapons and other regular firearms to attack the Hindu devotees during the procession.

VHP activists will hold protests and demonstrations across the country on Wednesday against the “planned attacks” on Hindus in Haryana, Jain said.

Four people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

On Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man.

“Fifteen minutes after the procession started, they started pelting stones from all sides, hurling petrol bombs and firing from the roof. They also used mortar,” Jain told reporters.

The VHP functionary claimed that the rioting mob also tried to kill him but somehow he managed to escape in his car unhurt.

“Stones were pelted on my car and attempts were made to set it on fire,” he said.

Jain demanded that the Haryana chief minister hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and “strictest punishment” be given to those involved in the violence.

“Definitely it was a terror attack. We demand that the chief minister hand over the probe of the case to the NIA probe,” Jain said while replying to questions.

He demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 20 lakh each to the injured.

The VHP leader said that a much bigger ‘yatra’ (religious procession) will be taken out in the area.

To decide the time and date of the yatra, mahapanchayats will be organised in the areas surrounding Nuh in Haryana, he added.

Peace committee meetings were held in Nuh and Sohna on Tuesday following communal violence in the two towns, with people assuring the administration that they will cooperate fully in maintaining peace, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in affected areas. Flag marches were carried out by the police in the two violence-hit towns.

Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, the police said.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Educational institutes were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident.