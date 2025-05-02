VHP demands NRC, deportation of Pakistani nationals living illegally in India

New Delhi: The VHP on Friday demanded that the Centre start the process for creation of a National Register of Citizens and deport Pakistani nationals found illegally living in India.

After India revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a large number of Pakistani nationals were found living in India for several years, with some allegedly even possessing Aadhaar and ration cards, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain said.

"The VHP demands that the process to create a National Register of Citizens (NRC) be started immediately. Those who are not authorised citizens of India should be deported. Pakistani citizens and its sleeper cells should be driven out," he said in a statement.

Jain demanded that the Centre start the creation of an NRC alongside the nationwide census exercise.

The VHP leader also demanded a "thorough probe" into reports that some Pakistani nationals had allegedly obtained Aadhaar, ration and voter cards during their stay in India.

Election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have ordered a detailed inquiry and registration of an FIR after a Pakistani national, who was repatriated to his native country in wake of the Pahalgam attack, claimed that he voted in India during his 17-year stay.

The inquiry was ordered after Ussama Imtiyaz was heard saying in a video circulating on social media that he had been living in India since 2008.

Though he came to the country on a visa, the video purports to show Imtiyaz claiming he acquired an Aadhaar and other documents and enrolled himself as a voter in India.