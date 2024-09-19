VHP demands stern action against alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddu

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday termed as "serious issue" Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's allegation that animal fat was used in making the famous Tirupati laddu, and demanded stern action against those involved in it.

A row erupted after Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government.

However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRC Party denied the charges.

"Everybody knows about the anti-Hindu acts and deeds of the previous YSR government in Andhra Pradesh but nobody could expect that it may fall down to this level," VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a statement.

"This is a very serious issue, raised by none other than Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Punish those who used animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam," he said, demanding "quick stern action against the culprits".

"Punish those who used animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam," Bansal added.

The Tirupati 'laddu prasadam' is offered in the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

"Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients... they used animal fat instead of ghee," claimed Naidu, while addressing an NDA legislature party meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday.

The chief minister asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple leading to improved quality.

However, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy termed Naidu's allegation as "malicious" and said the TDP supremo would "stoop to any level for political gains". PTI PK PK KSS KSS