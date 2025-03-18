VHP demands strictest action against perpetrators of Nagpur violence

New Delhi: The VHP on Tuesday condemned the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur over a demand to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and sought "strictest action" against those involved.

At least 45 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted on Monday, Nagpur district guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday. As many as 34 police personnel and five other persons suffered injuries in the incident, he added.

Condemning the incident, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary (organisation) Milind Parande alleged that "a section" of a particular community carried out attacks and arson.

"Houses of our youth wing Bajrang Dal workers were attacked, they targeted many houses… The Vishva Hindu Parishad condemns all this in the strongest terms," he said in a statement.

"It is extremely shameful that, on one hand, a lie was spread that the Hindu community had burnt the verses … on the other hand, a despicable attempt was made to incite violence. Strictest action should be taken against all such anti-social elements," he added.

The senior VHP functionary said glorification of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should be stopped and no thought given to improve it.

"Instead, a 'vijay smarak (victory memorial)' of those who defeated Aurangzeb -- Dhanaji Jadhav, Santaji Ghorpade and Chhatrapati Shri Rajaramji Maharaj -- should be built there," he said.

"The Vishva Hindu Parishad is demanding that a 'vijay stambh' be built to commemorate the defeat of Aurangzeb under the Maratha empire there. Therefore, immediate action should be taken against people involved in the violence and they should be curbed most severely," Parande added.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park on Monday amid rumours that the holy book of a particular community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb tomb, officials said.