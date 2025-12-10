VHP for debate on appropriateness of designating followers of Islam, Christianity as minorities

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday pitched for a debate over the appropriateness of designating the followers of Islam and Christianity as minorities in India.

In a statement, VHP president Alok Kumar also stressed the need to define "religious minority", saying it is surprising that the Constitution does not provide any definition for the term.

His remarks came after a two-day meeting of the VHP's Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal, which comprised Hindu saints and seers, concluded here on Wednesday.

"The Constitution of India grants certain special privileges to religious minorities. It is surprising that the Constitution does not provide any definition of a religious minority.

"Under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, the central government has been given the unbridled power to declare any religion as a minority," Kumar said.

The Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal is of the firm view that the term "religious minority" should be defined.

"It must also be considered whether there exists any religion whose followers have had to suffer persecution or discrimination on the basis of religion. It should also be examined whether the followers of any religion have fallen behind the rest of society," he said.

The VHP chief said that at no point in Indian history, the followers of Islam or Christianity had to suffer "persecution or discrimination" on the basis of religion.

"They are not behind the rest of society. According to the 2011 Census, the Muslim population was more than 14 per cent. It is being said that this population has now increased to 18–20 per cent," he said.

"In such a situation, is it appropriate to continue designating the followers of these religions as minorities in Bharat?" he asked, adding, "India is a secular country. Our Constitution rejects any discrimination on the basis of religion." "The Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal believes that this should be debated so that we may arrive at a proper decision," he added.

Kumar said the meeting condemned a proposal brought in Parliament, with the support of the DMK and the Shiv Sena (UBT), to impeach Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court, terming the move an attempt to "pressure judiciary".

"While any decision of a judge can be appealed before the Supreme Court, bringing an impeachment motion is an attempt to exert undue pressure on the judiciary. This must be condemned and contested," he said.

Kumar said that the meeting also discussed the recent blast near Red Fort in Delhi, noting that the "roots of jihad" are not in poverty but in "rigid religious fanaticism". The meeting further noted that "in this era of democracy and intellectual freedom, there is no place for such a mindset of jihad", he said.

