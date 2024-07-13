VHP former district president shot at in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad's former district president of Jalaun, Bhaskar Awasthi, was shot at, police said on Saturday.

Awasthi is currently admitted to a hospital and is said to be in critical condition, police said.

The incident occurred late Friday evening when Awasthi was returning home with his wife on a scooter. He was shot at by some unknown people on his shoulder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said.

Awasthi was immediately rushed to Medical College in Orai and later referred to a higher centre in Kanpur, Raja said.

Based on the family's complaint, an FIR was registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, Raja added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG