VHP hails Maharashtra govt's decision to declare indigenous cows 'Rajyamata-Gomata'

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday hailed the Maharashtra government's decision to declare indigenous cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata' and said other states should also follow the suit.

Maharashtra government on Monday declared 'desi' cows as 'Rajyamata-Gomata' considering factors like their significance since Vedic period.

The other factors include the importance of indigenous cow milk in human nutrition, ayurvedic and panchgavya treatment and use of cow manure in organic farming, a state government’s resolution said.

“The decision to give the status of Rajyamata to cows on the basis of religion, culture, spirituality, economy and Vedic life values ​​is welcome and praiseworthy,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

It is worth emulating in other states, he said.

“We are confident that the Maharashtra government’s decision will not only respect Article 48 of the Constitution but also protect the cow in the state,” the VHP functionary added.

Article 48 of the Constitution, one of the directive principles, stipulates that the state shall endeavour to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and shall, in particular, take steps for preserving and improving the breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.