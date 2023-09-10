VHP inviting over 1 lakh seers for Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (PTI), Sep 10 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is inviting over 1 lakh seers to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir here in January, a senior leader of the outfit said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the first day of the right-wing organisation's two-day ongoing meet here, VHP international working president Alok Kumar said, "Over one lakh seers are being invited from across the country. VHP will take care of their lodging." "VHP will also run a free kitchen for devotees visiting Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony," he added.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is slated between 21 and 23 January, Kumar said.

Before the ceremony, Bajrang Dal, an offshoot of the VHP, will take out 2,281 'Shaurya Yatras' from September 30 to October 15, and will connect with more than five lakh villages of the country, he added. Bajrang Dal members will also organise religious meetings on these yatra routes, Kumar said, adding that this "campaign of youth power will create unity and resolve in the form of social cooperation in the Hindu society" so that all the "internal and external challenges in the country" can be faced strongly.

The VHP international president added that on the day of the consecration ceremony, puja, yagya, havan and aarti will be performed in the monasteries and temples across the country. After the event, prasad will also be distributed among crores of devotees.

He urged Ram devotees to light five earthen lamps in their houses on the occasion.

Kumar added that during the Diwali fortnight, the seers of the country would embark on a padyatra and hold meetings in villages and cities.

"With the collective efforts there will be a widespread awakening of Hindu unity in the country before the consecration of the temple and the society will be united," he said.

VHP representatives who came here for the two-day meeting paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the temple on Saturday. PTI COR CDN RPA