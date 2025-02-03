VHP leader demands Jaya Bachchan's arrest over dead bodies in Ganga remark

Ayodhya, Feb 3 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday demanded that Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan be arrested for claiming "bodies" of Kumbh stampede victims were thrown into the river.

VHP media in-charge Sharad Sharma termed the SP Rajya Sabha MP's remarks as "unfortunate." He said such a statement by an MP holding a high post "is going to create instability in the country." "Jaya Bachchan should be arrested for spreading sensation by giving false and untrue statements," Sharma said.

The VHP leader was referring to Bachchan's statement to the media outside the Parliament, where she reportedly said "thousands of dead bodies of devotees" were immersed in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

"Maha Kumbh is the backbone of faith and devotion where one attains Dharma, Karma and Moksha. The sentiments of crores of devotees are attached to this great ritual," Sharma said. PTI MAN NAV VN VN