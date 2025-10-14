VHP leader gets death threat in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) VHP national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek has allegedly received death threats in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Pareek got a phone call from an unidentified person who made death threats.

In addition to the call, threatening messages, were also sent to him on social media, warning that he would be beheaded.

Pareek lodged a complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station and an FIR was registered.

Police said they are tracing the number from which the threat call was made. PTI SDA SKY SKY