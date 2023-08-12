VHP leader shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A VHP office-bearer was injured after allegedly being shot at by unidentified assailants in the Gagalheri area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Abhishek Pandit (28), co-secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) city unit, was taking a walk outside his home when he was shot at late on Friday, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said around 10.45 pm on Friday, Pandit was walking outside his home in the Shatrughan Colony when he was allegedly shot at.

Pandit, who suffered bullet injuries on his right hand, was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, he added.

Advertisment

A complaint has been received in this regard from Pandit and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

According to the police, Pandit was attacked in the past as well. Investigations have revealed that he had some dispute with some locals and this angle is being looked into.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the hospital as a security measure, officials said. PTI COR NAV SZM