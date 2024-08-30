VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar murder case: NIA conducts searches in Punjab

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Punjab in connection with its probe into the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar.

Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in Punjab's Roopnagar district on April 13. He was the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9.

Searches were being carried out in the Vikas Prabhakar's murder case, an NIA spokesperson said.

Details about the searches were not immediately known.

Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal (22), who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder, was recently arrested from Punjab's Ludhiana by the NIA in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

NIA investigations have revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied these to the shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu.