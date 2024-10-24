VHP Margdarshak Mandal's 2-day meeting begins, 'ghar wapsi' key agenda for discussion

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A two-day meeting of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's highest decision making body of the northern region began here on Thursday to deliberate on a range of issues including bringing back Hindus who have embraced other religion.

Advertisment

More than 150 seers from various 12 'prants' in northern region, including Rajasthan, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana , Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, have come to participate in the 'Margdarshak Mandal' meeting at Anand Dham Ashram of Vishva Jagruti Mission here in the Bakkarwala area, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

At the meeting, VHP general secretary Bajrang Bagda proposed discussion on issues like ‘ghar wapsi’ (return) of those who have turned away from Hinduism, social harmony and ‘kutumb prabodhan’ to inculcate religiousness and "values" ​​in Hindu families, and sought guidance from the seers on how to start work in these areas, he said.

The VHP has a total of nine ‘Margdarshak Mandals’, comprising Hindu seers. Each of them constitutes the highest decision making body of the VHP for their respective regions.

Advertisment

The representatives of this ‘Margdarshak Mandal’ will also discuss a report prepared on the challenges that the Hindu society is facing and suggest ways to address them, Bansal said.

After brainstorming on various topics, the meeting will pass a "decisive action plan" on Friday, he said.

Among others, VHP general secretary (organisation) Milind Parande and joint general secretary (organisation) Vinayak Rao Deshpande are attending the meeting which will conclude on Friday, Bansal added. PTI PK PK VN VN