VHP national treasurer Ramesh Modi dead

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national treasurer Ramesh Modi passed away on Tuesday, its national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

He was 83.

He was undergoing treatment for some ailments at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Bansal added.

Born in Raipur, Ramesh Modi made significant contribution to tribal welfare and in "stopping religious conversion and expanding organisation's public service activities", Bansal said in a post on X.

"This is an irreparable loss for the Hindu society and Vishva Hindu Parishad as well," the VHP national spokesperson said.

"His contribution in connecting the tribal society of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement is unforgettable," Bansal added. PTI PK SMN