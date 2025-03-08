VHP objects to Himachal govt's decision to use temple money in schemes

Dharamshala (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) Vishwa Hindu Parishad's central general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda on Saturday strongly objected to the Himachal Pradesh government's decision of using temple money in government schemes.

Terming it as an "attack" on Hindu temples, he said the VHP and the Hindu society will not tolerate this at all. He was addressing the state meeting of the VHP organised in Chamunda near Dharamshala in Himachal's Kangra district.

A blueprint for a fierce agitation for the withdrawal of this law will be prepared, he told media persons here.

The Himachal Pradesh government had asked temple trusts to contribute towards Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojna and issued a notification in this regard earlier.

Bagda asked why governments struggling with financial deficits, which call themselves secular, encroach only on Hindu temples. He further questioned whether the government will also get money from churches or mosques for its schemes.

He said that more than 35 temples in Himachal Pradesh, which are under government acquisition, should be handed over to the Hindu society immediately.