VHP, other Hindu outfits protest in Gurugram against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and various other Hindu organisations held a protest in Gurugram on Tuesday against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, police said.

According to a Hindu outfit leader, the protesters started their march from the old Civil Hospital and reached Agarwal Dharamshala Chowk, raising anti-Bangladesh slogans.

During this, they burnt the effigy of Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh and raised slogans against his government.

The protesters said that there is anger among Hindu organisations and the Sanatani society across the country due to the targeting of the Hindu community in the neighbouring country.

They demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take cognisance of the matter and take strict action on the incidents that took place in Bangladesh.

A Hindu outfit leader, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, said, "Their protest will continue until the atrocities against Hindus stop". PTI COR SHS SHS