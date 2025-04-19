VHP protests in Nagpur against Murshidabad violence; seeks President's Rule in West Bengal

Nagpur, Apr 19 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest in Nagpur on Saturday condemning the violence in Murshidabad in West Bengal and sought President's Rule in the Mamata Banerjee-led state.

Violence gripped several parts of Murshidabad during protests by Muslim groups against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11-12, resulting in the death of three persons, injuries to several police personnel and arson that left hundreds of properties and vehicles damaged.

Around 400 people, mostly women and children, ran away from their homes in Dhulian, Shamserganj in Murshidabad to Malda's Baishnabnagar to escape the violence, which occurred in Muslim majority areas.

During their protest at Variety Square in Sitabuldi here, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers indulged in sloganeering against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and urged Hindus to unite.

"The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal must be dismissed and President's Rule should be imposed there. We are staging protests across the country," VHP Nagpur Mantri Amol Thakre told reporters. PTI CLS BNM