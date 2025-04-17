VHP seeks President's rule in West Bengal over violence; accuses Mamata of inaction

Panaji: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of inaction over the recent "violence against Hindus", and demanded imposition of President's rule in her state.

Addressing a press conference at Margao in South Goa, VHP general secretary Milind Parande said his organisation will hold demonstrations on April 19 in all districts across the country to condemn the violence and press for the President's rule demand.

"We will submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu to seek imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal. During the demonstrations to be held on April 19, we will make this demand through respective district collectors," he said.

"One has every right to protest, but violence against the Hindu community cannot be tolerated...Hindus in Murshidabad, Malda and Siliguri have been facing violence. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is just giving hollow talk over it. She should have taken action against her own ministers who are making objectionable statements," he said.

West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has made an anti-constitutional remark and action should be initiated against him, Parande said.

"There is an attempt to remove Hindus from Murshidabad by taking benefit of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The situation is seriously alarming," he said.

The VHP leader also claimed that the role of sleeper cells, comprising Bangladeshis spread in the states like West Bengal and Bihar, in the violence cannot be ruled out.

Violence erupted on April 11 and 12 in pockets of West Bengal's Murshidabad during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three persons were killed and several injured in the violence prompting a heavy deployment of police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces in the area.

Parande said at a recent VHP meeting held during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the organisation resolved to launch a "nationwide awareness campaign".

"The campaign aims to free temples from government control, promote greater autonomy for Hindu religious institutions," he said.

He said the VHP will undertake 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' in November with the target of enrolling over one crore new members.

"The imbalance of Hindu population is dangerous for the whole country. Even Goa Governor (P S Sreedharan Pillai) has mentioned a similar state of affairs in the state. He mentioned a big drop in the percentage of Christian population in Goa and an alarming rise in the percentage of Muslim population," he said.

"We are seeing a glaring example of this in Goa. A sudden influx of Muslims in Goa from various states and their seemingly systematic settlement in various assembly constituencies indicates nefarious design and the authorities must pay attention to such an imbalance in the population," he added.