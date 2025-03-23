VHP slams Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for Rana Sanga remark, demands apology

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for his remark on Rajput warrior Rana Sanga as "shameful" and demanded an apology from him.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Reacting to the remarks, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Amitosh Pareek said, "The statement given by Ramji Lal Suman is very shameful. Perhaps he is not familiar with the heroic tales of Mewar." "Rana Sanga is the pride of not only Mewar but also of Rajasthan. Rana Sanga won 100 battles and defeated Ibrahim Lodi," he said.

Pareek said Suman's statement reflected his distorted mentality and demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party.