VHP stages protest over religious conversion in J-K’s Kathua, FIR lodged

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday staged a protest over alleged religious conversion by Christian missionaries in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The protest by agitated VHP members comes days after a police sub-inspector and seven special police officers were suspended for their alleged failure to stop an attack by some hooligans on a vehicle carrying preachers at Juthana in Rajbagh police station area despite being present at the scene.

One of the main accused, a history sheeter, was arrested by police in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, a group of VHP activists staged a peaceful protest in Kathua town, demanding action against the Christian missionaries allegedly involved in converting people in remote villages.

“We are getting information that missionaries are converting Hindus by offering inducements. We do not have any objection to their worship in church but we will not tolerate any attempt to convert Hindus,” Mohinder Paul, who was leading the protest, said.

The officials said an FIR was lodged at Rajbagh police station following a complaint.

The case was registered under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including section 299, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion or religious beliefs, and section 351(2) that criminalises acts of intimidation, they said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK