VHP starts campaign to ensure 100 per cent voting in Himachal

Hamirpur (HP), May 6 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Himachal Pradesh unit has started a campaign to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls slated for June 1.

Advertisment

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state president Lekhraj Rana said the organisation has been fulfilling its responsibility in the religious and social field for a long time.

At the time of the elections, thousands of workers of the VHP will go to the booth level and not only make the people aware to vote but will also make them aware that voting is in the interest of the nation, he added.

Rana, who earlier chaired a meeting of the VHP state unit, said the public opinion alone protects democracy.

Advertisment

He called upon the people to rise above caste and religion and vote in the interest of the nation.

The VHP state president said social organisations play an important role in creating public opinion.

He said that issues of national security would be the priority of this campaign.

Advertisment

Since the Vishwa Hindu Parishad represents the Hindus all over the world, it will inspire the people by making them aware of our norms and symbols of faith, he added.

Rana said that from the organisational point of view, Himachal Pradesh has been divided into 123 blocks.

The VHP state president said the training of thousands of workers in these blocks is in the final stages and added these workers have been given a target to hold more than 12,000 meetings. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS