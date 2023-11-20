VHP to form village committees to empower Hindus living in J-K slums

Jammu: The VHP will form village-level committees for the empowerment of the weaker sections among the Hindus, especially those living in slums across Jammu and Kashmir, an organisation official said on Monday.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is engaged in various social awareness campaigns to ensure justice and respect to the weaker sections among the Hindu community, the official further said.

"Committees will be formed in each village to supervise various programmes such as skill development training for the uplift of SC and ST Hindus living in slums and forests," Devji Bhai Rawat, the VHP's national secretary, told reporters.

"The skill development training is being conducted for uneducated youngsters to enable them to earn a living for their families," he added after chairing a meeting with organisation officebearers to finalise the programme.

Rawat further said the VHP is also making continuous efforts to end untouchability among the Hindus and will celebrate the birth anniversaries of social reformers such as Dr BR Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Kabir and Ramanujacharya, among others, with the weaker sections.

He also extended an invitation to the Hindus of Jammu and Kashmir to take part in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.