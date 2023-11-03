VHP to invite people to celebrate inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Vidarbha villages

Nagpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will reach out to 15 lakh homes in more than 10,000 villages in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region with invitation to celebrate the occasion locally, it said on Friday.

The `Akshats' or invites will ask the people to celebrate the occasion at every temple under the `Maza Gaon, Mazi Ayodhya' (my village, my Ayodhya) program, said VHP leader Govind Shende at a news conference here. PTI CLS KRK