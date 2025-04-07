VHP to stage statewide agitation tomorrow against Muslim reservation

Bengaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday said it would stage a statewide protest on April 8 against the four per cent reservation to Muslims in the government contracts.

In a statement, the VHP said it strongly condemns the bill introduced by the Karnataka Government in the Legislative Assembly, proposing four per cent reservation for the Muslims.

"We firmly oppose this unconstitutional decision and as a mark of protest, demonstrations are being organised across the state," the statement said.

In Bengaluru, the protest would take place at Freedom Park at 4 pm.

"The Karnataka State Cabinet has amended the KTPP (Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act 1999-2000), allowing civil work contracts up to Rs. 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs. 1 crore to have a four per cent reservation solely for Muslims who come under category 2B. This reservation is purely based on religion (Islam), which is unacceptable,” the VHP said.

The statement said that according to Article 15 of the Constitution of India discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth is prohibited.

"However, the Karnataka Government has approved this bill unconstitutionally, motivated by appeasement politics and vote bank considerations," the VHP said.