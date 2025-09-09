VHP welcomes passage of stringent anti-conversion bill in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the stringent anti-conversion bill in the Rajasthan Assembly, saying it was in the national interest.

The Assembly on Tuesday passed the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025, that proposes imprisonment of 20 years to life for mass conversions through deception and a jail term of seven to 14 years for conversions by fraudulent means.

VHP Regional organisational secretary Rajaram said the passage of the bill was necessary in the national interest and expressed gratitude to the state government.

The strict provisions of the bill would help curb unlawful religious conversions carried out through deceit, inducement, intimidation or allurement, he said.

"Conversion activities promote separatism, which poses a threat to India's unity, integrity and national security. Forced conversions have also become a serious danger for Hindu women.

"The recent incident in Khairthal, where a married woman chose to end her life instead of embracing conversion, is an example," Rajaram said.

He claimed forced conversions are taking place in several districts of the state, including in Alwar, Bharatpur, Khairthal Tijara, Banswara, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, mainly targeting Dalit and the tribal communities.

"Such activities disturb communal harmony," he added.

The proposed legislation provides for punishment ranging from seven to 14 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for conversion through fraudulent means.

Conversion of minors, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and persons with disabilities through deceit would attract a jail term of 10 to 20 years and a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh.

Mass conversions through fraudulent means would be punishable with imprisonment of 20 years to life and a fine of not less than Rs 25 lakh.

Receiving foreign or illegal funds for conversion activities would also invite rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and a fine of at least Rs 20 lakh under the proposed legislation.

The bill further states that properties used for forced conversion could be confiscated, and marriages done for the purpose of unlawful conversion could be annulled by family courts or competent courts.

It mandates prior intimation to the district magistrate before any voluntary conversion. PTI SDA NSD NSD