Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomes SC verdict on same-sex marriages

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages and said the court’s decision to not give "homosexuals" the right to adopt a child is also a "good step".

The Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) reaction came after a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages earlier in the day.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench, while pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court cannot make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.

"The Vishva Hindu Parishad has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision not to give legal recognition to gay marriage and adoption," the RSS affiliate said in a statement.

"We are satisfied that the Supreme Court, after listening to all the parties concerned, including Hindu, Muslim and Christian followers, has given the decision that the relationship between two homosexuals in the form of marriage is not eligible for registration. This is not even their fundamental right," the VHP's national working president Alok Kumar said.

"Not giving homosexuals the right to adopt a child is also a good step," he added.