'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas': Saini pays tributes to resilience of those affected by partition

Faridabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday recalled the immense upheaval and pain endured by countless individuals during one of the most tragic chapters in India's history as he observed the 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' here.

Paying heartfelt tributes to the countless ancestors who lost their lives during the 1947 partition and to the lakhs of families uprooted in one of the darkest chapters of the country's history, Saini said Haryana will hold an exhibition of literature and documents related to the partition to keep the memory alive.

The history of the 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' will also be formally incorporated into the school curriculum, ensuring that future generations understand the suffering and resilience of their forebears, said an official release quoting Saini.

The 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' is being observed since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's partition.

He also announced to give Rs 51 lakh from his discretionary fund for the construction of a Partition Horrors Memorial in Kurukshetra.

The land of Haryana bore the partition's wounds more acutely than most others, with many families migrating to Pakistan while a large number of displaced people from erstwhile West Punjab made Haryana their new home, he said.

Faridabad itself, he noted, stands as a living testament to that tragedy, having been developed specifically to resettle those who lost their everything during partition.

These families arrived with nothing, no homes, no land, no possessions, only courage and determination. However, with their hard work, they not only rebuilt their lives but transformed Faridabad into one of Haryana's leading industrial hubs, he said.

The chief minister underlined that memorials dedicated to partition victims are being established across the state, including an existing site in Badhkal, Faridabad.