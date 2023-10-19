Vibrant murals at RAPIDX stations depict transformation RRTS will bring in people's lives

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) 'Less time on travel, More time with family' -- reads a caption painted along with a colourful hand-made mural at a newly built station of India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service -- RAPIDX -- that seeks to redefine long-distance travel in the Delhi-Meerut region.

The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor is slated to be opened for passengers on October 21, a day after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

Ahead of its operationalisation, the buildings of the five stations have been painted in striking greenish-blue colour, reminiscent of peacock feathers, according to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials.

The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of the RRTS between Delhi and Meerut. The entire 82.15-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025.

"The primary section has a total of five stations, with murals currently being painted at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai RAPIDX stations. Work on murals at other completed stations are also being done," a senior official told PTI.

Interior walls of the stations have been decked up with beautiful hand-paintings that depict the transformation the RRTS will bring in people's lives, the officials said.

Converting several inside walls into vibrant canvases, these paintings serve as a powerful means of self-expression, cultural representation and community engagement, they said.

Not only will they attract people to the station, but they will also enhance their travel experience, the officials said.

With a speed that can go up to 160 kmph during operation, the RAPIDX trains will significantly cut travel time by almost one-third, making commuting within the National Capital Region more efficient, the NCRTC said.

This will lead to a significant transformation in the lives of commuters, giving them more free time to spend on their hobbies, skills, family, and personal growth, it said.

Inside the stations, there are various paintings that depict this foreseen change in their lives, and how people will have more time with family as their travel time will be less. One painting shows a young couple playing with their children, with a slogan -- "Less time on travel, More time with family".

Another painting depicts a family going for shopping and enjoying time together. Additionally, another artwork depicts the universal accessibility at RAPIDX stations and the various amenities provided for passenger convenience, such as escalators, wheelchair facility and seating areas for commuters.

The under-construction RRTS Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

These paintings convey NCRTC's emphasis on aesthetics and art, enhancing the appeal of the station, the officials said.

Moreover, they transform the RAPIDX station complex into a cultural centre and a fascinating public area. These murals will not only motivate commuters during their long regional travels but also provide a few moments of respite during their hectic lives, officials said. PTI KND ANB ANB