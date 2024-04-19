Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi to take charge as new Navy Chief

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, will take charge as the new Navy Chief on April 30 when incumbent Admiral R Hari Kumar retires.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, Vice Admiral Tripathi is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff and he will be the senior-most officer in the Navy when Admiral Kumar demits office.

The government followed the seniority principle while appointing him to the top post in the Navy.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, currently serving as Chief of Personnel, is tipped to be the next Vice Chief of Navy.

"The government has appointed Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of April 30," the defence ministry said.

Born on May 15, 1964, Vice Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 30 years.

Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of Navy, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet, director of naval operations, principal director, network centric operations and principal director, naval plans.

As Rear Admiral, he served as flag officer commanding of the eastern fleet.

He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College in the US.

He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM). PTI MPB ZMN