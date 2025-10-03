Vice Admiral Gokhale takes charge as Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Vice Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale has assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

A specialist in Navigation and Direction, Gokhale assumed charge on October 1, it said. He commanded the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy prior to his present role, a defence release said.

Gokhale is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune; Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Naval War College, Goa and the Australian Defence College, Canberra.

His command appointments include Executive Officer of INS Kora and Commanding Officer of INS Khukri and INS Kolkata. He has also been Fleet Operations Officer of the Eastern Fleet.

He has also served as Naval Adviser at the Indian High Commission at Islamabad, Pakistan. The officer commanded INS Circars, the premier and oldest establishment on the Eastern Seaboard, prior to being promoted to Flag Rank. PTI PR KRK