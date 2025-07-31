Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes charge as Western Naval Command FOCINC

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Thursday assumed charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command succeeding Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, who retired after four decades of distinguished service.

On assuming charge, VAdm Swaminathan paid homage at the Gaurav Stambh in Naval Dockyard here to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Swaminathan, whose last posting at Western Naval Command was as Chief of Staff, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987 and is a specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare.

He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja and the United States Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette Kulish, the guided missile destroyer Mysore and aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, the Navy said in a statement.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy, it said.

He was also instrumental in raising the Indian Naval Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

He then went on to head the Work-Up Organisation of the Navy as the Flag Officer Sea Training after which he was privileged to be appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet.

After commanding the Sword Arm, he was appointed as the Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence to the Government of India, the statement added.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, the Flag Officer discharged the responsibilities of Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai and Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at the Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Prior to his current assignment as FOCINC West, he served as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at the Naval headquarters, the statement said.

VAdm Krishna Swaminathan's educational qualifications include a BSc degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi; MSc in Telecommunications from Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi; MA in Defence Studies from King's College, London; MPhil in Strategic Studies from Mumbai University; and PhD in International Studies from Mumbai University. PTI PR BNM