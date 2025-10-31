Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena takes over charge as Chief of Southern Naval Command

Kochi, Oct 31 (PTI) Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command here on Friday.

He succeeds Vice Admiral V Srinivas PVSM, CAVSM, NM, who superannuated after an illustrious career close to four decades in the Indian Navy.

Both the Flag Officers paid homage to brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the Nation at the SNC War Memorial, Naval Base, Kochi, a defence spokesperson said.

Saxena was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1989 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction, A press release said.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval War College, Newport, USA.

The Flag Officer has held several key operational, staff, and training appointments.

As a non-specialist officer, he served on board Indian Naval Ships Ajay, Sukanya, and Akshay. "As a specialist, he served on the direction team onboard the aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, and subsequently as the Navigating Officer of Indian Naval Ships Kuthar, Godavari, and Delhi. He has been the Executive Officer of INS Mumbai," a statement by the Defence spokesperson said.

His Command tenures include the Mauritian Coast Guard ship Guardian, and Indian Naval ships Kulish and Mysore. He also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

His important appointments ashore include Joint Director of Personnel and Principal Director, Foreign Cooperation at Naval Headquarters; Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff; and Naval Adviser at the High Commission of India, London.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral on 05 February 20, he served as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) and was responsible for the Navy's Perspective, Force level, organisation, financial, and infrastructure planning and acquisition.

Thereafter, he commanded the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy from December 2021 to November 2022.

In November 2022, he took over as the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral on 01 August 2023, the Flag Officer took over the responsibilities of Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command.

He was awarded the Nau Sena Medal in 2017 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023. He has also been commended by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Commissioner of Police of Mauritius, both times for acts of gallantry at sea, the defence spokesperson said.

He is married to Laboni Saxena, who has been committed to the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association activities over the years, a press release said. PTI TBA TBA ADB