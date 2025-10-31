Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumes charge as Eastern Naval Command chief

Visakhapatnam, Oct 31 (PTI) Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla on Friday assumed charge as the new Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command here.

Bhalla succeeded Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, who superannuated earlier in the day.

"Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at an impressive ceremonial parade held at Visakhapatnam on October 31, upon the superannuation of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar," said a release from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

After taking charge, Bhalla inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed the platoons of naval and DSC personnel representing various ships and establishments of the Command.

The ceremony was attended by all flag officers and commanding officers of ships, submarines, and establishments, the release said.

Bhalla was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1989, and in a career spanning 36 years, he has held several command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore.

Following the completion of his specialisation course in communication and electronic warfare, Bhalla served as a specialist on board several frontline warships.

He has held various challenging commands at sea, including INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas, and the prestigious post of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

During his tenure as FOCEF, Bhalla was the Officer-in-Tactical Command for the President’s Fleet Review (PFR-22) and the sea phase of the Indian Navy’s flagship multinational exercise MILAN-22, which witnessed participation from several friendly foreign countries.

Bhalla has also held important staff appointments ashore, including ACOP (HRD) at Naval Headquarters, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, Director MDCC, and a diplomatic assignment overseas.

Before assuming charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, he was the chief of personnel (COP) at the Naval Headquarters, the release added. PTI STH SSK KH