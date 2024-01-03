Vice-Admiral Sanjay Singh takes over as Western Naval Command chief in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh on Wednesday took charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the crucial Western Naval Command (WNC) headquartered in Mumbai.

He took charge from Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at a ceremony in INS Shikra.

Vice-Admiral Tripathi has been appointed the Vice Chief of Naval Staff and posted at Naval headquarters in New Delhi, said a Navy release.

Prior to taking over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the WNC, Vice-Admiral Singh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at Naval headquarters.

Vice-Admiral Singh is a graduate of the Pune-based National Defence Academy and was commissioned in 1986 in the Executive Branch of the Navy.

In a career spanning 37 years, he has served on most class of ships of the Navy and has held a range of command, training and staff appointments, including Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Communications, Space and Network-Centric Operations (CSNCO)), Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Commandant Naval War College, and Controller Personnel Services and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), the Navy said.

He was the lead drafter for the Indian Navy's Maritime Doctrine, 2009, Strategic Guidance to Transformation, 2015, and the Indian Maritime Security Strategy, 2015, the release said.

Vice-Admiral Singh specialised in navigation and direction in 1992 and attended the Advanced Command and Staff Course in the UK in 2000. He underwent the Naval Higher Command Course in 2009 at the Naval War College, Mumbai, and the National Security Strategy Course in 2012 at the National Defence College, Delhi, it added. PTI PR RSY