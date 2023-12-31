Vice Admiral V Srinivas takes over as chief of Southern Naval Command

Kochi, Dec 31 (PTI) Vice Admiral V Srinivas took charge as the 30th Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) of the Southern Naval Command in a ceremonial parade at the naval base here on Sunday.

He succeeded Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, who retired after a distinguished four-decade career in the Indian Navy. Both Vice Admiral Srinivas and his predecessor paid homage at the Venduruthy War memorial, laying floral wreaths in a solemn ceremony honouring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

According to a Defence spokesperson, Vice Admiral Srinivas, a National Defence Academy alumnus commissioned in 1987, specialises in Anti-submarine warfare. His 36-year career includes commanding INS Shankul and destroyer INS Ranvir. Notably, he is one of only two Indian Navy officers to lead both a frontline warship and a nuclear submarine (INS Chakra).

His staff assignments encompass roles like Commander Submarines at COMCOS (W), Chief Staff Officer to Flag Officer Submarines, and Commanding Officer of Submarine Training establishment, INS Satavahana. A graduate of Defence Services Staff college and Naval War college, Vice Admiral Srinivas is an expert in nuclear safety and has operational experience in Operations Pawan, Vijay, and Parakram.

His past roles include Flag Officer Submarines, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, and Inspector General Nuclear Safety. Recognising his contributions, he was awarded the Nau Sena Medal (NM) in 2009 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2021. PTI TGB TGB SDP ROH